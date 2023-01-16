Red Storm pull upset in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. -- St. John's did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years -- beat UConn in Hartford.

Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5) to a 85-74 win over the No. 6 Huskies (15-4, 4-4), who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins.

St. John's scored 22 points off 21 UConn turnovers and outscored the Huskies 44-28 in the paint.

AJ Storr and Posh Alexander each added 14 points for the Red Storm. St. John's has now won two in a row after a five-game losing streak.

"This game proves a lot," Soriano said. "It shows what we can do when we're together, when we're connected. It just shows that when we've got our hats on, we do good."

Dylan Addae-Wusu and Rafael Pinzon added 12 points each for St. John's and and Andre Curbelo had 10.

Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with a career-high 31 for UConn, but 20 of those came in the first half. Alex Karaban had 16 points and Adama Sanogo added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

The game was tied at the half, but St. John's scored the first two baskets after intermission and led the entire second half.

The Red Storm went up 68-60 on a break-away dunk by AJ Storr after UConn missed four shots that could have cut the lead to four points. That was part of a 9-0 run that put the Red Storm up by 13. They led by as many as 16 points with 2 minutes left.

"It's a good day to be a Johnnie," Coach Mike Anderson said. "I thought our guys had been trending in the right direction and today, we put 40 minutes together."

The Huskies were up by as many as eight points in the first half before St. John's fought its way back and after a 12-2 run went up 27-22. The teams traded leads the rest of the half and went into intermission tied at 38.

"Their program was a lot tougher than our program today and I didn't see it coming." UConn Coach Dan Hurley said. "We looked weak and unprepared. They were just way tougher."

NO. 12 XAVIER 80,

NO. 25 MARQUETTE 76

CINCINNATI -- Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points and Xavier won its 11th consecutive game by taking down No. 25 Marquette.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper made a jumper to cut Xavier's lead to 78-76 with 8 seconds left. Boum then hit two free throws to seal the victory.

Six players scored 10 or more points for Xavier (15-3, 7-0), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play. Nunge had 11 rebounds to go along with his 16 points.

Tyler Kolek scored 25 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette (14-5, 6-2).

TOP 25 WOMEN

SO. CALIFORNIA 55,

NO. 2 STANFORD 46

LOS ANGELES -- Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory with a upset victory over No. 2 Stanford.

Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 in a row against unranked opponents.

It was USC's first victory over Stanford (17-2, 5-1) since the 2014 conference tournament. Cameron Brink scored 11 points with 14 rebounds for Stanford, which saw its 12-game winning streak come to an end.

USC (13-4, 3-3) held Stanford to four points in the first quarter, its low for any period this season.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 81,

MISSOURI 50

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina won its 24th in a row by beating Missouri.

Zia Cooke added 16 points and Ashlyn Watkins 13 for the Gamecocks (18-0, 6-0).

Missouri (14-5, 3-3) lost its third in a row after opening SEC play with three consecutive victories. Lauren Hansen finished with 14 points to lead the Tigers.

NO. 4 UCONN 65,

GEORGETOWN 50

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Aaliyah Edwards scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as UConn opened up a close game against Georgetown in the second half.

Huskies leading scorer Azzi Fudd left the game in the first half when she appeared to reinjure her right knee. Fudd was playing in just her second game back after missing the previous eight after hurting that knee in December.

Dorka Juhasz had 13 points for the UConn (15-2, 8-0), and Nika Muhl and Lou Lopez Senechal each added 12.

Brianna Scott led Georgetown (8-9, 1-7) with 11 points.

NO. 5 LSU 84, AUBURN 54

BATON ROUGE -- Angel Reese had 23 points and 15 rebounds as LSU improved its program-record best start to 18-0 with a win over Auburn.

Jasmine Carson scored 18 points, and Alexis Morris had 12 points and 10 assists for LSU, which led the entire way to end up 6-0 in SEC play -- winning each of those by 19 or more points.

Precious Johnson scored 13 points and Kharyssa Richardson added 10 for Auburn (10-7, 0-5).

NO. 6 INDIANA 93,

WISCONSIN 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help Indiana run to a win over Wisconsin.

Indiana (16-1, 5-1) shot 55% from the floor, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) to 35% shooting.

Wisconsin was led by Brooke Schramek's 13 points.

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 72,

SYRACUSE 56

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Olivia Miles scored 13 of her game-high 23 points during the second half of Notre Dame's win over Syracuse.

Dara Mabrey chipped in 15 points for the Irish (14-2, 5-1).Miles also had seven boards and seven assists.

Dyaisha Fair's 14 points led the way for the Orange (13-5, 4-3).

NO. 8 UCLA 87,

CALIFORNIA 70

LOS ANGELES -- Freshman Londynn Jones had 18 points and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead UCLA past Cal.

UCLA star freshman Kiki Rice had 15 points and a career-high 12 assists.

The Bruins (15-3, 4-2) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first quarter but came back.

Kemery Martin had a game-high 23 points for the Bears ((10-7, 1-5).

NO. 9 MARYLAND 80,

RUTGERS 56

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals, and Maryland forced 17 first-half turnovers in a victory over Rutgers.

The Terrapins (14-4, 5-2) rebounded from a loss at No. 6 Indiana earlier in the week. Brinae Alexander led Maryland with 20 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, and Abby Meyers added 14 with three steals.

The Terps beat Rutgers (8-11, 2-5) for the second time in 14 days.

Kaylene Smikle scored 21 points for Rutgers and Chyna Cornwell contributed 15.

NO. 10 UTAH 80,

NO. 14 ARIZONA 79

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alissa Pili scored 27 points, including the winning free throws with 0.3 seconds left, to lead Utah past Arizona.

Pili went 11 of 16 from the floor, while Gianna Kneepkens finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Utes (15-1, 5-1 Pac-12). Issy Palmer added 10 points.

Cate Reese tallied 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arizona (14-4, 4-3). Jade Loville finished with 17 points and Esmery Martinez and Shaina Pellington chipped in 10 apiece for the Wildcats, who lost their second consecutive game.

In other games involving Top 25 women's teams, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, Destiny Adams scored all of her eight points in the final 4 minutes as No. 22 North Carolina beat No. 11 North Carolina State 56-47. Alyssa Ustby added nine points and a career-high 18 rebounds for North Carolina (12-5, 3-3). Jakia Brown-Turner led N.C. State (13-4, 3-3) with 14 points. ... DeYona Gaston scored 17 points and Shaylee Gonzales had five of her 11 in a game-breaking 13-0 run in the fourth quarter and host Texas defeated No. 15 Iowa State 68-53. Izzi Zingaro's layup to open the fourth quarter pulled the Cyclones within 52-49 but they went scoreless for the next 6:17. ... Celeste Taylor scored 13 points, Elizabeth Balogun added 12 and No. 16 Duke overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 65-47 for its 11th consecutive win. The Yellow Jackets managed only six of their 19 second-half points in the fourth quarter and Duke (16-1, 6-0 ) did not allow a point in the final 5:45 of the game, outscoring Georgia Tech 9-0 down the stretch. ... Madisen Smith and Ja'Naiya Quinerly scored 17 points apiece, Jayla Hemingway added 15 points and 14 rebounds and West Virginia earned a 74-65 win over No. 18 Baylor. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) has won three consecutive games and improved to 4-22 all-time against visiting Baylor (12-4, 3-1). ... Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and visiting Washington State defeated No. 21 Oregon 86-84 for its first win over a ranked team since 1998. Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 points for Washington State (13-3, 3-3), Johanna Teder had 15 and Ula Motuga had 14 with 10 rebounds. Endyia Rogers scored 33 points, making 6 of 8 three-point attempts, for Oregon (13-5, 4-3). ... Makira Cook scored 20 points, Genesis Bryant added 18 and No. 24 Illinois celebrated its first game as a ranked team in 23 years with a 70-57 win over Minnesota. Brynn Shoup-Hill and Adalia McKenzie both added 13 points for the Illini (15-3, 5-2).

