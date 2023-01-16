State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Arkansas lands transfer WR

University of Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton has landed the verbal commitment of a third highly sought-after transfer receiver with the pledge of transfer Tyrone Broden on Sunday.

He arrived in Fayetteville Friday morning for an official visit Arkansas and left Saturday afternoon.

Broden, 6-7, 210 pounds, picked Arkansas over Penn State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Washington State and West Virginia.

He also made an official visit to Oklahoma and then Penn State. It appeared Broden was ready to wrap up his recruiting when he posted Twitter "Committing Tomorrow" on Tuesday.

The next day he posted "Will Not Be Committing Today, Recruitment Is Still Open!." and then made his trip to Fayetteville.

He had 32 receptions for 506 yards and 7 touchdowns as a junior. He finished with 36 catches for 596 yards and 5 touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Broden played in 5 games and had 6 catches for 97 yards as a redshirt freshman.

He played at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan prior to attending Bowling Green. Broden, who will report to Fayetteville this week for the spring semester, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Hogs also have landed mid-term transfer receivers Isaac TeSlaa, 6-4, 210 and Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 200. The Hogs have 10 transfer enrollees for the spring semester, including preferred walk-on receiver Marlon Crockett of Memphis.

-- Richard Davenport