Super Quiz: Real Names of Male Celebrities

Today at 1:57 a.m.

1. Archibald Alexander Leach: C.G., "debonair" actor.

2. Reginald Kenneth Dwight: E.J., "Candle in the Wind."

3. Michael Douglas: M.K., "Batman."

4. Jerome Silberman: G.W., Willy Wonka.

5. Ehrich Weiss: H.H., escape artist.

6. Frederick Austerlitz: F.A., dancer.

7. Allen Konigsberg: W.A., "Annie Hall."

8. Maurice Micklewhite: M.C., "Zulu" and "Alfie."

9. James Stewart: S.G., one-time husband of Jean Simmons.

ANSWERS:

1. Cary Grant

2. Elton John

3. Michael Keaton

4. Gene Wilder

5. Harry Houdini

6. Fred Astaire

7. Woody Allen

8. Michael Caine

9. Stewart Granger

Super Quiz: Real Names of Male Celebrities

