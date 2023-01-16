Super Quiz: Real Names of Male Celebrities

1. Archibald Alexander Leach: C.G., "debonair" actor.
2. Reginald Kenneth Dwight: E.J., "Candle in the Wind."
3. Michael Douglas: M.K., "Batman."
4. Jerome Silberman: G.W., Willy Wonka.
5. Ehrich Weiss: H.H., escape artist.
6. Frederick Austerlitz: F.A., dancer.
7. Allen Konigsberg: W.A., "Annie Hall."
8. Maurice Micklewhite: M.C., "Zulu" and "Alfie."
9. James Stewart: S.G., one-time husband of Jean Simmons.
ANSWERS:
1. Cary Grant
2. Elton John
3. Michael Keaton
4. Gene Wilder
5. Harry Houdini
6. Fred Astaire
7. Woody Allen
8. Michael Caine
9. Stewart Granger