"More than a third of U.S. homes use natural gas stoves. Chefs prefer them, even if it's the family chef who goes by Mom or Dad. And as compared to a coal plant, it's a clean fuel. There are other problems the feds should focus on now: Inflation, immigration, tax legislation, and a million others. This is what is called an unforced error. Somebody higher up in government needs to tell this agency to go look for a real problem to solve."

--This column, last week

Well, that didn't take long.

After a commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission caused an uproar last week by saying it was possible the agency could ban stoves fueled by natural gas, the walkback has begun.

Good.

The head of the agency, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, had to come out late in the week to let everybody know that his colleague on the commission was speaking out of turn: "I am not looking to ban gas stoves, and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so," the boss said.

The "thinking" behind the controversy went like this: The first agency commissioner told Bloomberg that the agency could consider a ban to address hazards posed by natural gas ranges. (And they can cause hazards to some folks; but those people are likely to have electric stoves by now, surely.) Because it is a product safety commission, and natural gas stoves do put out certain elements that aren't safe, his agency had authority on the matter, Commissioner Number One said.

Both Republicans and Democrats--and not a few folks who don't hold public office--were puzzled. Because natural gas is considering a clean fuel, much cleaner than the coal plants that would fuel an electric stove throughout most of America.

And isn't this the very definition of government overreach?

"I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on," said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia. "If this is the greatest concern that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has for American consumers, I think we need to re-evaluate the commission."

Well, the commission re-evaluated itself. Or at least the part about banning gas stoves. After this nonsense, and the reaction to it, we don't think it likely the commission will include anything about stoves on any agenda anytime soon.

Good again.

There's nothing wrong with a walkback. No harm, no foul.

But we hope a lesson has been learned: Don't mess with the way people cook their morning eggs.