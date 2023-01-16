Valuable insight

As Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes office, she faces a climate of uncertainty, including the continued fallout from a global pandemic and the resulting economic impacts.

Across the country, the arduous process of choosing appointees to staff state agencies to meet the challenges of these times has begun. As president of Arkansas Association of Nurse Anesthetists, I would entreat Governor Huckabee Sanders to consider the multifaceted experience, depth of knowledge, and compassion and caring inherent in the nursing profession and appoint nurses to leadership positions within our state.

The past three years have cast a light on the value of the nursing profession as never before, as nurses--particularly certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs)--walked resolutely into danger to care for our nation's patients during the covid-19 pandemic.

As advanced practice nurses, CRNAs are members of one of the nation's most trusted professions for 20 years running, according to Gallup. CRNAs served front-line soldiers battling this unprecedented public health crisis. Despite shortages of equipment and staff, nurses stepped to the forefront, innovating and finding the best way to manage the sickest patients.

As they often are throughout their careers, during the pandemic nurses were called upon to be a lifeline to patients and families at the worst time of their lives. Too often, they were there to care for and comfort patients at the end of their lives.

The pandemic laid bare the many crises that health-care systems across the country face now and will face in the future. Nurses continue to bring knowledge and perspective to ongoing health-care issues that few others can claim.

Nurses know what works and what doesn't. They've been there and done that, and they can offer solutions to the seemingly intractable public health and societal problems America faces.

Listen to them. Hear them. Bring them into the decision-making process.

America's nurses offer invaluable insight and experience in issues throughout the health-care spectrum, and our state institutions need every bit of their expertise.

Nurses practice in every conceivable setting, caring for every patient population, throughout our nation's health-care system. They are caregivers, decision-makers, innovators, educators, researchers, counselors, administrators, and business owners. Now, as throughout our nation's history, nurses serve our country by caring for America's active-duty military members and our veterans.

The problems facing our state are not just abstractions or news headlines to Arkansas nurses. They see firsthand the results of the lack of access to both physical and mental health care, as well as racism, poverty, violence, substance abuse, and inadequate education. When it comes to tackling these issues, nurses bring intimate knowledge and problem-solving experience, as well as the will and dedication to serve their country and fellow citizens.

State and local officials face crises that may seem daunting and even insurmountable now, but we have come through worse times better and stronger. Now is the time we need the smartest, bravest, hardest-working, and most selfless citizens to give their best to our state by serving in governmental positions.

I ask Governor Huckabee Sanders: Why not look among the backbone of America's health-care system? Why not choose members of America's most trusted profession?

If you are looking for our state's best and brightest to serve at your side, why not a nurse?

Kasia Pabian, CRNA, is president of the Arkansas Association of Nurse Anesthetists.