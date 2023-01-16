Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Jan. 5-11.
Jan. 5
Matthew Lee Whitaker, 32, and Elizabeth Danielle Detter, 26, both of Springdale
Jan. 6
Samuel Hunter Adkisson, 36, and Sarah Elizabeth DeBoard, 40, both of Fayetteville
Clarence Joseph Brace, 25, and Cassandra Nicole Sorrell, 23, both of Springdale
Ban Yee Chee, 52, and Feixia Yao, 44, both of Fayetteville
Mark Alexander Coyner, 29, and Tsitsino Pakeliani, 27, both of Fayetteville
Dennis Elson, 27, and Rosme Reiher, 21, both of Springdale
Esteban Ricardo Gaspariano Casiano, 57, Rogers, and Francisca Salazar Bautista, 51, Springdale
Evan Hunter Girard, 24, and Kelsey Renee Kyler-Hugo, 23, both of Newcastle, Okla.
Christopher Gonzales, 34, and Dusty Danielle Bailey, 32, both of Springdale
Alfredo Monjaraz Aguinaga, 40, and Juana Arenas Andrade, 44, both of Springdale
Trentce Scott Walton Jr., 25, and Elizabeth Noemi Alfaro, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 9
Jesus Adolfo Gallardo Guevara, 35, and Zuzy Yezmin Alvarez Reyes, 29, both of Fayetteville
William Blake Harber, 27, and Samuel Lee Fleming, 29, both of Springdale
Nelson M. Labout, 66, and Esry Samuel, 69, both of Springdale
Elmer Abelardo Lima, 40, and Estefany Salinas Martinez, 25, both of Springdale
Dana Scott Weatherford, 60, and Michelle Denise Feltner, 51, both of Farmington
Zhexi Zhu, 28, and Xinglan Luo, 28, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 10
Chase Tyler Hundley, 36, and Taylor Justice Burns, 32, both of Springdale
Jan. 11
Seth Wesley Barrett, 29, and Shanise Michelle Millar-Vaughn, 30, both of Rogers
Chester Lee Beck Jr., 42, and Perla Maria Cortez Gutierrez, 38, both of Springdale
Birmer Gilberto Fernandez, 48, and Lilianis Ramayo Cabrera, 26, both of West Fork
Nicholas James Green, 47, and Cassie Ray Mota, 28, both of Springdale
Alexandra Sophie Wade, 29, and Ashley Lauren Kirk, 28, both of Fayetteville
Moises Yepez-Morales, 40, and Maria Magdalena Aguillon Cano, 31, both of Springdale