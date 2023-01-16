Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 4

3 Crazy Berries

1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A spray bottle near the three-compartment sink lacks labeling.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Toilet room doors are open.

Aldi

3214 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two packaged raw beef roasts were on top of butter in the walk-in.

Noncritical violations: Four dented cans were found on the sales floor.

Honey Baked Ham

3037 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manufactured food items (mayo and mustard) lack date-marking.

Ozark Lane's Cafe

2300 N. College Ave., Suite B, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A large storage container of commercial frankfurters in the refrigerator lacks discard-date marking.

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. A 3 inches by 3 inches section of floor tile in front of the pizza oven lacks replacement and a strip of coving behind the pizza oven lacks securing.

Subway

188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: Employee used the handwash sink to rinse a knife.

Noncritical violations: There was a buildup of debris in the right two soda fountain nozzles. Oil and vinegar bottles lacked labels. The trash can in the ladies room does not have a cover.

Taco Bell

1878 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Three washed and dried utensils stored in the warewashing area have a small amount of food residue on their surfaces. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

The Royal Donut Company

997 Shiloh Plaza, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce a certified food manager certificate. Back of house has debris on floor.

Waffle House

2311 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: White gravy in the front hot-well was at 122 degrees.

Noncritical violations: There was no handwash sign in the ladies restroom. Cloths were being stored in a solution of 0 ppm chlorine. Permit was in office.

Jan. 5

Bocca Restaurant

2036 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Confident Coffee Roasters

2015 Main Drive, Suite C, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The dish sanitizing sink and a sani bucket were at 0 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Ice scoop stored with handle touching ice. Retail food permit expired 11/30/2022.

Dollar Tree

219 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One register display had liquid hand sanitizer stored over packaged nuts.

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The rubber seal on the door of the back stainless fridge is not connected to the door at the bottom.

Formosa Chinese Restaurant

1998 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food protection manager certification. A service sink is not installed.

Natural State Smoothies

1772 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food stored in walk-in refrigerator internal temperatures are 47 degrees (raw bacon and raw chicken). Walk-in refrigerator has an accumulation of ice buildup on the back cooling fins.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Bulk ice dispensing scoop storage container lacks cleaning. Ice cream dispensing storage container water temperature is 125-126 degrees (minimum 135). Container has water discard timer for three hours. Flat top grill, mechanical ventilation hood and areas near lack cleaning. One ceiling tile above the bulk ice maker is not installed. Retail food establishment permit expired 07/30/2022.

Ozark Natural Foods

380 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in meat and cheese preparation area has a food storage cart in front of the basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Ozark Natural Foods - Deli/Bakery

380 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sliced-on-site deli ham and turkey packaged and stored in back refrigerator are date marked 1/14 and/or 1/15.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing two bracelets.

Siam Cuisine

318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. One of the large wok handles is wrapped with a cloth towel.

Jan. 6

Kalaveras Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

990 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the potentially hazardous foods warning is on the menu but not linked to the cheveche. The chemical sanitation was at 0 ppm at the time of inspection. There were several food items in the cooler without a date.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 4 -- Dollar General, 2108 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Swoon Juice Bar, 565 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Tontitown Pizza, Inc., 1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Jan. 5 -- Mary's Natural Foods, 220 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Walgreens, 3251 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Jan. 6 -- Little Caesar's, 2682 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale