24-year-old held

on battery charge

Maumelle police arrested a man late Friday evening on a variety of charges concerning accusations he stabbed a woman and then drove a car from one Maumelle residence into the closed garage of another.

According to an arrest report, police encountered Christian Shemar Major, 24, hometown unknown, as they were responding to a 911 call about 9:20 p.m. The report said Major walked out the front door of the residence when officers arrived, shirtless, sweating profusely despite 30-degree temperatures and screaming unintelligibly at the officers.

After subduing Major, the report said, officers talked to the resident, an elderly woman who had been stabbed three times. She told them Major had ripped her car keys from her hand and stole her car, which he then crashed into a closed garage at a home a short distance away.

According to the report, police found the car still running in the neighbor's garage and were told by the neighbor that his doorbell camera had captured the incident.

Major was charged with first-degree battery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and trespassing. According to the Pulaski County jail roster Monday night, Major was being held in the jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Traffic stop ends

with man's arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested by Little Rock police Saturday evening after a traffic stop where police discovered guns and drugs in his vehicle.

An arrest report said police stopped Jessie Ulises Gallo, 31, on University Avenue in Little Rock just after 9 p.m. Saturday after he failed to signal a turn. The report said that because of Gallo's criminal history, police had him step out of the vehicle, at which time he told them two handguns were inside the car and he had a quantity of narcotics on his person. The report said Gallo was arrested on felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, drug possession with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gallo was being held Monday night in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $60,000 bond, according to the jail roster.

LR man, 51, faces

burglary charges

A Little Rock man was arrested on burglary charges by Little Rock police after he was seen loading a U-Haul trailer at a residence off West Markham Street near Interstate 430 Sunday morning.

An arrest report said police found Keith Wayne Cannon, 51, parked in the driveway of the home with a U-Haul trailer after a neighbor called police to report suspicious activity. The report said Cannon told police he had been hired by the homeowner, whom he was unable to identify, to move the residence. The report said upon arrival, police found a number of items inside the trailer that were later found to have come from the home. After police contacted the homeowner, who told them he had recently moved into the residence and had not hired anyone to move his belongings, Cannon was arrested on felony charges of residential burglary and theft of property.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster Monday evening, Gallo was being held without bond on the charges and on a hold for the Stuttgart Police Department.