Appointments to Public Service and Workers’ Compensation Commissions announced





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced two new appointments today to key regulatory agencies.





Sanders will appoint Doyle Webb to be chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission and Michael Mayton to the Workers’ Compensation Commission.





“Michael is a top-notch attorney who has decades of experience successfully handling workers’ compensation cases, and Doyle has been an accomplished public servant, having spent his career working to improve the lives of Arkansans,” Sanders said Tuesday morning. “I am pleased that both of them have agreed to take on these critical positions to help make Arkansas the best place to live, work and raise a family.”





Mayton’s appointment will expire in December 2027, and he replaces Christopher Palmer. He has practiced law for 46 years. For the past 30 years, Mayton has focused his practice on the defense of workers’ compensation cases in Arkansas.





Webb’s appointment will expire in January 2029, and he replaces Kimberly A. O’Guinn. As chairman, he will replace Katie Anderson, who will continue to serve on the commission. Webb has been an attorney for 25 years. His office is in Benton. Webb has also served as chairman of the state Republican Party since 2008.