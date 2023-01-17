Arkansas remains in AP poll at 25th

FAYETTEVILLE -- When the University of Arkansas basketball team plays at Missouri on Wednesday night, it won't be a matchup of two nationally-ranked teams as was the case two weeks ago, but the Razorbacks remained in The Associated Press poll released Monday by the slimmest of margins.

Arkansas (12-5, 1-4 SEC) is ranked No. 25 despite losing three consecutive games by 13 or more points.

The Razorbacks fell 10 spots from No. 15 after losing last week to No. 4 Alabama 84-69 in Walton Arena and at Vanderbilt 97-84.

Forty of the AP's 60 voters didn't rank Arkansas, but one voter had the Razorbacks as high as No. 12. ESPN analyst Dick Vitale was among the voters who ranked Arkansas No. 19.

The Razorbacks' total of 115 points edged North Carolina State, which had 111, to stay in the poll.

Missouri (13-4, 2-3) was ranked No. 20 last week, but fell out of the AP poll after losing at Texas A&M 82-64 and at Florida 73-64. The Tigers were ranked No. 20 when they lost 74-68 at then-No. 13 Arkansas 74-68 on Jan. 4.

Arkansas dropped its next game 72-59 at then-No. 22 Auburn and fell to No. 15. The Razorbacks' highest ranking this season has been No. 9.

Alabama (15-3, 5-0) stayed at No. 4 in Monday's poll after pounding LSU 106-66 last Saturday. Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) is No. 9 and Auburn (14-3, 4-1) is No. 16.

Missouri became the third SEC team to fall out of the poll this season along with Kentucky and Mississippi State.