Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities investigating Mayflower shooting as homicide

by Dale Ellis | Today at 5:12 a.m.

A shooting Saturday in Mayflower near Interstate 40 is being investigated as a homicide, according to Mayflower police.

Faulkner County deputies and Mayflower police were investigating a shooting that had blocked traffic on the westbound ramp, according to a news release from the agency.

An update Monday afternoon on the Mayflower Police Department's Facebook page said the shooting, which happened on the on-ramp from Arkansas 89 South about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, had been upgraded to a homicide investigation "with Capital Murder charges."

A Facebook post on the Faulkner County sheriff's office page on Saturday said that multiple shots were fired in the incident and that an unidentified male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The post said the suspect, a Black male wearing a blue hoodie and driving a silver or gray four-door sedan with Tennessee plates, was last seen headed westbound on Interstate 40.

Print Headline: Authorities investigating Mayflower shooting as homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT