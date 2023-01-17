Authorities investigating Mayflower shooting as homicide

A shooting Saturday in Mayflower near Interstate 40 is being investigated as a homicide, according to Mayflower police.

Faulkner County deputies and Mayflower police were investigating a shooting that had blocked traffic on the westbound ramp, according to a news release from the agency.

An update Monday afternoon on the Mayflower Police Department's Facebook page said the shooting, which happened on the on-ramp from Arkansas 89 South about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, had been upgraded to a homicide investigation "with Capital Murder charges."

A Facebook post on the Faulkner County sheriff's office page on Saturday said that multiple shots were fired in the incident and that an unidentified male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The post said the suspect, a Black male wearing a blue hoodie and driving a silver or gray four-door sedan with Tennessee plates, was last seen headed westbound on Interstate 40.