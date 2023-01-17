Barnett propped feet on desk during FBI interview

WASHINGTON — When Richard “Bigo” Barnett met with FBI agents in Bentonville on Jan. 8, 2021, he propped his feet on the desk and said, “Does this look familiar?” according to testimony in his trial on Tuesday.

“I didn’t know how to take it,” said FBI Special Agent Jonathan Willett.

Barnett apparently was mimicking the famous photo of him with his foot propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Based on video presented in federal court on Tuesday, Barnett continued through at least part of his FBI interview with one foot on the desk.

Willett said Barnett was confident, “a little boisterous or braggy.”

Barnett turned himself in that day after talking with the FBI at the Benton County sheriff’s office.

Barnett, 62, faces eight charges in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

He faces enhanced charges alleging he entered the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon — a Hike ’n Strike Hiking Staff that he bought at a Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. The stun gun/walking stick can deliver a 950,000-volt shock.

Jury selection began Jan. 9. Witnesses began testifying the next day. Eleven witnesses had testified by mid-day Tuesday. The trial didn’t resume on Monday because of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building





• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property



