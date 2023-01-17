Hit-and-run suspect identity known, Benton police say

The Benton Police Department announced Monday night that it has identified the driver and the car it believes were involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 13-year-old boy on Sunday.

Police are not publicly identifying the suspect as they continue to investigate. The investigation of the suspected hit-and-run began on Sunday after the victim was found dead near South Service Road.

Officers responded to the 19000 block of South Service Road around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive juvenile. Police found the boy dead at the scene and suspected he was the victim of a hit-and-run that occurred earlier that morning, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The evidence suggested a black Nissan Pathfinder with damage on the passenger side was involved in the fatal accident, police said. The department's Criminal Investigation Division took charge of the ongoing investigation, the release said.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 776-5947.