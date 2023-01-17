Body found in Garland County on New Year's Day identified





A white male who was found dead in the 9100 block of Highway 7 north on Jan. 1 has been identified as Jeremy Michael Gregory of Benton, according to Garland County Sheriff's Deputy Courtney Kizer.

But the cause of his death has not been confirmed, she said. Police have also not released Gregory's age.

"The Gregory case is being investigated by Investigator (Charlie) Mowery, who upon receiving confirmation on the identity of the body that was located contacted Gregory's mother," Kizer, the department's public information officer, said.

"We are still waiting for a toxicology report to come back to give confirmation on cause of death," she said.

It was later determined that Gregory's vehicle had been involved in a wreck on Highway 7 north on Oct. 8 that was investigated by Arkansas State Police. The vehicle was subsequently towed.

"At the time of the initial investigation, Mowery was unable to locate the vehicle accident due to state police working it, but it was confirmed the vehicle was towed by Lester's Tow Service," Kizer said.

"Once we have confirmation on cause of death, we will be able to post a follow-up press release," she said. "However, we do not do releases on suicides."

According to an earlier news release, on Jan. 1, shortly after 5 p.m., the Garland County Communications Center received a call in reference to a deceased body being located on the property of 9101 Highway 7 north and sheriff's deputies and the Garland County coroner responded to the scene.

The property owner, James Hughes, told deputies he was in the area checking his game cameras and located what appeared to be a deceased white male.

Deputies and the coroner were taken to the location where the body was found and the scene was turned over to sheriff's investigators. The body was later sent to the state crime lab in Little Rock for an autopsy and positive identification.

"This case is still considered active and is under investigation at this time," Kizer said in the original release.