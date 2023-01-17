Boilermakers eke by Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue hold off Michigan State for a 64-63 win on Monday.

Tyson Walker put the Spartans ahead with 11 seconds remaining with a mid-range jumper, giving him a season-high 30 points, but they could not stop the 7-4 Edey on the ensuing possession or make a shot with tenths of a second left on the clock.

The Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) have won 17 of their first 18 games, matching a school mark set during the 1987-88 season.

The Spartans (12-6, 4-3) dropped a second consecutive game after winning seven in a row.

After Edey's last basket, A.J. Hoggard's long inbound pass was knocked out of bounds by Purdue's Brandon Newman with 1.8 seconds left. That left Tom Izzo with a chance to draw up a play to potentially win the game on Purdue's end of the court.

Walker was set up with what seemed to be an open jumper on the left wing only to have Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton get a hand up to deflect the shot, leaving it short of the rim.

Purdue freshman guard Foster Loyer had 17 points.

NO. 17 MIAMI 82,

SYRACUSE 78

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Former Arkansas State University Red Wolf and Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and No. 17 Miami overcame a double-figure deficit to beat Syracuse.

Harlond Beverly also scored 16 points for the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Nijel Pack finished with 15 points and Jordan Miller had 13.

Jesse Edwards scored a career high 25 points and Joseph Girard III finished with 21 for the Orange (12-7, 5-3).

NO. 18 COL. OF CHARLESTON 82,

WILLIAM & MARY 54

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Ante Brzovic scored 17 points and Dalton Bolon added 15 points as College of Charleston won its 18th straight game.

The Cougars (19-1, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 19 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation's longest winning streak and remained a perfect 13-0 at home this season.

Ben Burnham came off the bench to chip in 13 points for the Cougars, while Smith finished with 13, including four three-pointers.

William & Mary (8-11, 3-3) was led by Ben Wight's 14 points.

SWAC MEN

ARK.-PINE BLUFF 77, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 71

Brahm Harris finished with 20 points and made four three-pointers to lead the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men to a win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night at Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Kylen Milton had 18 points for UAPB (8-11, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), while Ismael Plet had 11 points and Shaun Doss added 10. The Golden Lions outrebounded the Wildcats 43-31, with Plet grabbing a team-high 12 boards.

Marcus Garrett scored a game-high 21 points for Bethune-Cookman (6-12, 2-3).

SWAC WOMEN

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 63, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 61

The Bethune-Cookman women's basketball team scored the game's final nine points to defeat the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night at Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Fla.

UAPB (4-12, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 61-54 with 1:50 remaining, but Bethune-Cookman (5-10, 4-1) took a 62-61 lead on D'Shantae Edwards' three-point play with nine seconds left. After a UAPB turnover, Morgan Beachum was fouled and hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 63-61 advantage.

Chanel Wilson had 16 points to lead Bethune-Cookman. Coriah Beck led UAPB with 16 points.

