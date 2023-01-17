Alex Foundation to receive $10,000 grant

The Alex Foundation has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award.

This grant will support a series of free, place-based architecture and design activities for middle and high school students. The grant is one of 1,251 awards totaling nearly $28.8 million announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants, according to a news release.

"Alex Foundation is very pleased to be approved for NEA funding to introduce youth in rural communities to the cultural significance of architecture and the built environment, while concurrently teaching them creative and technical skills," a spokesman said.

NEA funding will support youth development through the designing and building of small-scale structures, as they learn about their community historic and adaptive reuse buildings at local heritage sites.

For details on other projects included in NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news. For details om Alex Foundation, visit www.alex-foundation.org.

Relyance Big Buck Classic set

The 33rd annual Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic returns to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds at Little Rock Jan. 27-29. The outdoor and hunting show offers something for all ages, as well as non-hunters, according to a news release.

Live animal exhibits, tree stands, ATVS, UTVS, outfitters, clothing, boats, fishing equipment, exhibits, demonstrations, and activities will utilize virtually every building on the State Fair Grounds. Details: bigbuckclassic.com and Facebook Arkansas Big Buck Classic.