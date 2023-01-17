Cornel West speaks at UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- When philosopher, educator and activist Cornel West heard Martin Luther King Jr. speak, he didn't comprehend everything.

West was only 10.

But he could tell immediately that King was "for real, not posturing or posing."

King "was about authenticity, [and] he set a standard of giving, giving, and giving," West said Monday during a question-and-answer session that was part of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day vigil.

He said King was "an artist" with his oratory, and "artists dig deep inside their souls" to find ways to touch other souls, which ultimately leads to a better world.

"We saw him as a wave, not just as an individual," because King modeled integrity, honesty and decency, then acted courageously, and that's how "you become an exemplar," West said.

West, 69, who lectures around the country, is the Dietrich Bonhoeffer chair at Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He teaches the works of the German Lutheran pastor and theologian, as well as the philosophy of religion, African American critical thought and a wide range of subjects.

He has held professorships and fellowships at Harvard, Yale and Princeton universities, among other places, and written a number of books, including "Race Matters." West graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and obtained his master's and Ph.D. in philosophy at Princeton.





King's "spirit" is alive in Northwest Arkansas, a region with a booming economy, because King wanted everyone to have a chance to thrive financially, West said.

But he said that King cared more about moral and spiritual needs than monetary health, and all communities across the state, nation and world need to remember "the least of these," because "their babies are as precious as" those of the wealthy and privileged.

Those who find monetary success in life ought to use their position to serve others, said West. "You can get any pleasure you want and still be joyless [with an] empty soul." There's "so much spiritual decay these days," with an emphasis on "status," "brand," and material wealth. Rather than "strutting," people should be concerned with the fruits -- such as love, justice, integrity and honesty -- they produce, he said in allusion to the Gospel of Matthew.

"If you don't have love in your heart, you can't have" a true place in the social justice movement, West said. King was "soulful," which entails being "gentle, kind, and sweet," but "we are losing that" in American society.

Too much of the popular political debates in America only scratch "surface" level, while marginalized people "are catching hell beneath the dialogue," he said. "Don't be indifferent to evil" as America becomes not only politically polarized, but "gangsterized."

"A gangster has no standards; [a gangster] will do anything with impunity and crush the weak without accountability," he said. That's how "we slide down a slippery slope as a country into chaos" and become more susceptible to demagogues who promise law and order to stop the chaos.

"Don't get in the gutter with the gangsters," but do stay in contact with their humanity, West advised. That requires "spiritual discipline."

West "makes a difference anytime he opens his mouth, [and he's] a remarkable individual," said UA-Fayetteville Chancellor Charles Robinson, who studied West's writings while an undergraduate at the University of Houston. West has "lived a life of service."

West warned Monday against the "Santa Clausification" of King.

King "was not a god or a deity, but a human being making courageous choices" despite his fears, West said. "Courage is not the absence of fear, [but working] through the fear, [and] cowards can't love, because in order to have love, you have to have courage."

West also preached on the virtues of listening to all voices, even though that can be "messy," and finding connections, because "when our humanity overlaps, we have a starting point."

"All individuals are made in the image of God. Be humble enough to learn from one another," he said. "Are you resistant to change out of fear? Then you need love, because love breaks the back of fear.''

Though the term "ally" is oft-used in contemporary culture, "being in the band -- in solidarity" -- with the disenfranchised is truly valuable, not merely calling oneself an "ally," said West. To truly love is not to be "an observer," but, rather, being willing to die for one's convictions.

The Associated Student Government and the Black Students Association at UA-Fayetteville sponsored Monday's event.

UA senior Haley Tucker, president of the Black Students Association, said King's leadership was integral to ending segregation in the U.S.

Tucker said she tries to follow King's examples in her own life by showing kindness to others, "standing up for my values, serving my community, and sticking up for my community."

Taylor Gathings, the second vice president of the Black Students Association, said she appreciated learning more about "honesty, integrity, decency, and courage" from West, and listening to him "gave me chills." Events like Monday's, with open dialogue, help move society closer to King's goals, she said.

It was a "very insightful discussion," said Aleesa Williams, director of special events for Associated Student Government.

Robinson, the first Black chancellor in the university's 150-year history, said Monday's "celebration is a reflection of our commitment to social justice and expanding equal opportunity to all."

Among those in attendance Monday were NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone, an associate of West's, who told Robinson he'd be happy to come back to the university "anytime I need him to be here."

Monday's vigil concluded a weekend of several events in Northwest Arkansas marking the holiday, including a freedom march earlier Monday that ended at the Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center, where the vigil was conducted. West also spoke Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library during the 27th annual MLK Recommitment Celebration.

West challenged his audience Monday to not only celebrate this holiday, but to live King's legacy.

"University of Arkansas Razorbacks, what choices are you making? What kind of human being are you going to be? That was [King's] question" for everyone, he said.



