Dr. Michelle Krause to lead Health System and Hospital; Dr. Ahmed Abuabdou to serve as Chief Clinical Officer





The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced two high-level appointments on Tuesday.

Dr. Cam Patterson, the UAMS chancellor, named Dr. Michelle Krause senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health and chief executive officer for UAMS Medical Center. He also named Dr. Ahmed Abuabdou chief clinical officer for UAMS Medical Center.

Krause and Abuabdou have been in those roles on an interim basis since September 2022, UAMS said in a news release.

As senior vice chancellor for UAMS Health and chief executive officer for UAMS Medical Center, Krause is responsible for UAMS Health’s 535-bed hospital, outpatient clinics in central Arkansas, digital health services and clinics at eight regional campuses across the state. She is chairperson of the board of directors of the Baptist Health-UAMS Accountable Care Alliance and a professor in the UAMS College of Medicine.

Krause received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at the University of North Carolina as well as fellowships in nephrology and research nephrology at the University of North Carolina. She also has a master’s in public health in epidemiology from the University of North Carolina School of Public Health.

She joined UAMS in 2002.

As chief clinical officer, Abuabdou facilitates medical staff interactions with UAMS Health leadership and among service lines to ensure effective and efficient care delivery, in addition to executive operational oversight of the clinical service lines. He chairs the Clinical Leadership Council.

Abuabdou, who is an associate professor of medicine and leads the UAMS Physician Advisor Group, completed medical school at Gulf Medical College, United Arab Emirates, earning Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees. In addition, he completed an internal medicine residency at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio, and a fellowship in blood banking and transfusion medicine at UAMS. He has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Nationally, Abuabdou serves as the vice president of operations for the American College of Physician Advisors.

He joined UAMS in 2012.











