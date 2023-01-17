Farmers to watch webinar on laws

What impact will the 2022 midterm elections have on agricultural law and policy?

Hunt Shipman, principal and director at Cornerstone Government Affairs, will discuss the implications during a webinar Jan. 25.

"Looking Ahead: Impact of the 2022 Elections on Ag Law and Policy" is the next installment in the National Agricultural Law Center's outreach series.

The webinar begins at 11 a.m. There is no cost to attend and attendees can register online at https://nationalaglawcenter.org/post-2022/.

"Now that the elections are behind us, the stage is set for what will be a complicated year for agriculture, especially given the current composition of Congress and pending expiration of the 2018 Farm Bill," Shipman said in a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"The tight margins between the parties in both chambers of Congress adds an extra wrinkle in 2023 to the budgeting, appropriations and Farm Bill processes," he said.

There are many issues at play for agriculture in Congress and at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies.

Most provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill are set to expire in 2023, something Congress will be debating in the months ahead, according to the release.

"The stakes are always high for agriculture, especially in a Farm Bill year, and 2023 is no exception," NALC Director Harrison Pitman said.

"Hunt has excellent insight relative to the overall legislative and regulatory process. Hunt will tell us the state of play for the Farm Bill and other ag-related legislative and regulatory activity."

NALC is a unit of the Division of Agriculture and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library. Details: https://nationalaglawcenter.org/ or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter.