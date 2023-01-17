Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Former Big Ten O-lineman enrolls at Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:28 p.m.
Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy congratulates players as they walk off the field following a score, Saturday, September 17, 2022 during the second quarter of a football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

A former Big Ten offensive lineman has enrolled at Arkansas for the spring semester as a preferred walk-on. 

Tommy Varhall, 6-8, 315 pounds, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Maryland as a preferred walk-on prior to becoming a Razorback. 

His great grandfather, Nicholas Warcholy, was a running back for Maryland in 1928-29. Varhall’s father, James, and uncle, Nicky, also attended Maryland. 

Varhall transferred to IMG Academy in Florida as a senior after playing at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kan., as a junior. 

He visited Fayetteville in 2019 and received a preferred walk-on offer in 2020. He had other offers from Purdue, Missouri and Kansas before picking the Terps. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT