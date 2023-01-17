Former Big Ten O-lineman enrolls at Arkansas

A former Big Ten offensive lineman has enrolled at Arkansas for the spring semester as a preferred walk-on.

Tommy Varhall, 6-8, 315 pounds, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Maryland as a preferred walk-on prior to becoming a Razorback.

His great grandfather, Nicholas Warcholy, was a running back for Maryland in 1928-29. Varhall’s father, James, and uncle, Nicky, also attended Maryland.

Varhall transferred to IMG Academy in Florida as a senior after playing at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kan., as a junior.

He visited Fayetteville in 2019 and received a preferred walk-on offer in 2020. He had other offers from Purdue, Missouri and Kansas before picking the Terps.