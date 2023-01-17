NWA fishing report: Head to Horseshoe Bend to catch stipers

Beaver Lake

Fish the Horseshoe Bend area for striped bass.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said that area is holding lots of shad and stripers are following the shad. Troll with shad or brood minnows. Stripers weighing over 30 pounds have been caught.

Try for crappie and spotted bass around brush 15 feet deep or shallower. Jigs or minnows should work. Water temperature fluctuates from the low to high 40s depending on cold or warm weather.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports black bass are biting fair on crank baits, jerk baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Fish for crappie with minnows or jigs worked over the tops of brush.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store recommends fly fishing for trout with size 10 or 12 woolly buggers, olive or black in color. Small jigs suitable for fly fishing are also working. Olive is the best jig color with some peach or orange in the pattern. Fly fishers should use 6X or 7X tippets in the extremely clear water.

Prepared trout baits such as Power Bait are working well. Peach glitter is a good color. Small spoons are worth a try.

Power generation at Beaver Dam takes place mainly on cold mornings.

Lake Fayetteville

The lake reopened Saturday so no information yet for a report.

Lake Sequoya

Angler Mike McBride said crappie fishing has improved somewhat. Try minnows or jigs. A few catfish have been caught with liver.

Bella Vista

Robbie Towner at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with prepared trout baits or small spoons. Black bass fishing is slow at all Bella Vista lakes. Try Alabama rigs or jerk baits.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with Ned rigs or plastic worms on a drop-shot rig. Jerk baits may also work.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends trying for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs or jerk baits. Fish for crappie five to 15 feet deep with jigs or minnows.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair black bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, crank baits or spinner baits around brush, docks or rock.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service said black bass can be caught in a variety of ways. Try for deep fish on the main lake points where there are shad 55 to 70 feet deep near the bottom. Use jigging spoons or Scope Spins.

Cast jerk baits along banks that transition from big rock to small rock. The best banks have some wood cover.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



