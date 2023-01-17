DEAR HELOISE: For those of you, who get a Medicare Summary Notice, check it out carefully. I received one from a person I had never heard of, from a town in Texas I had never heard of. The notice included $711 for a glucose monitor during August and September 2022. I didn't even know what a glucose monitor was until Medicare told me it was for diabetes. I don't have diabetes.

Medicare reported it as fraud. They also said to call my supplemental insurance company because the paperwork said they were sending my claim to my Medigap insurer. That amount was almost $150. They also reported it as fraud. Medicare said it is happening more and more frequently.

-- Pat Shoemaker, in Texas

DEAR HELOISE: I have been using this organizational idea for two years in my bathroom closet, and I love it. You will need four to six clear plastic shoeboxes and two boxes of zip-close bags, 1 quart size and 1 gallon size. Sort all the bottles and containers into groups, then label the bag -- ear, eye, dental, itch, sun, allergy, pain, etc., depending on what you have. Any family member can grab the appropriate bag and find what they need.

No more buying duplicates because the small tube couldn't be found, or wasting time when someone needs the sting kit. Cheers!

-- Lynn Krupski, The Villages, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: In our warm, humid climate, I've found the perfect place to store my butter dish -- in my wine refrigerator. I've got space between my bottles. I also make room for my bananas in there.

-- Mel Stout, Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii

DEAR HELOISE: I can't tell you how many times our curious cat has batted the alarm clock or remote, causing them to fall between the mattress and headboard, under my bed. I keep a back scratcher beside the bed to retrieve items that stinker knocks off from under the bed.

-- Deb, in S.D.

DEAR READERS: To remove stinky odors from your microwave, just pour 2 tablespoons of baking soda and 1 cup of water in a large microwave-safe bowl. Turn the microwave on high and "cook" for about two to three minutes, or until the water boils and steams up the microwave. This will soften spills and make them easy to wipe up.

Caution: The steam from the microwave will be hot, so protect your face and hands when you open the door.

FYI: To add more fighting power to remove burned food, add 1 drop of mild dishwashing liquid.

