



Happy birthday (Jan. 17): You'll often lead, inspire and fund successful efforts this year. The wins of your team are your wins and vice versa. More highlights: comedy so good you'll laugh until you cry, a well-deserved raise and the slow burn of a new interest that turns into a gripping passion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rigidity is the enemy of grace, which requires relaxed strength. Looseness lets in an element of chaos, but don't be afraid of it. This is what makes the end result so creative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When your body tells you what to eat or how to move, you're receptive and amenable to suggestions. After all, your body should know how to heal and grow. It basically made itself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You could be fascinated by survival tales and high drama in media, but it's not like you want to be a firsthand witness. Your "safety first" motto ensures the commotion will stay on the screen and out of your life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You have a good sense of what's really going on where you are and what direction you want to move next. People around you will naturally gravitate toward you and want to move with your flow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'd rather not talk about what you're going to do because it steals your focus from actually doing it. Today you're all about efficiency, economy and finding the most direct route to your desired result.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): They'll tell you there's a right way to do the job, but what they really mean is that there's an accepted way. If what you're doing works, do it your way. Maybe they're not the experts at the specific thing you're trying to accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's a treat coming your way, and it may surprise you in spite of the fact that you set it up yourself long ago. The you of the past was a forward-thinker and a good friend to future you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everything has consequences. Happy short-term results can lead to unhappy long-term results and vice versa. Like a chess player, you see the potential in each move and play to what might happen several moves ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll get encouragement from those who know what you need and those who don't. Accept all well-intended kindness, but act on the advice of those who have been where you are and succeeded.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your curious mind prevents you from becoming occupied with the mundane today. The next 48 hours feature friends, laughter and the advancement of a relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've made a request. Waiting for a response can be agonizing if you focus too much on it and it has taken a while for another person to form and deliver a response. Go about your business.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're compassionate, empathetic and accommodating, but you're no pushover. Some people are hard-wired to find the limits of things and will keep at it until they get a response. Be firm. Enforce your boundaries.

LUCKY LUNAR FIRE TRINE: It’s the last day of the Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. Traditions have been tested. Power structures have been jostled. A lucky fire trine ignites ideas about how you might shine in the future. A great inventor born on this day suggested: “Hide not your talents, they for use were made. What good is a sundial in the shade?” — Benjamin Franklin

CELEBRITY PROFILES: In her latest book, “The Light We Carry,” former First Lady Michelle Obama offers strategies for keeping hope alive. Obama was born when the sun and Mercury were both in Capricorn, the sign of power and tradition. Her moon, Mars and Saturn are in Aquarius, the sign of humanitarianism and tomorrow. These strong Capricorn and Aquarius planets suggest a facility for creating change through traditional channels.



