Hutchinson released from custody after posting a bond in Benton County

BENTONVILLE – The son of former Gov. Asa Hutchinson was released from the Benton County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Williams Așa Hutchinson III, 47, was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated second offense, speeding and refusal to submit to chemical test. Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against Hutchinson.

A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy saw at 10:41 p.m. Friday a vehicle going west on Southwest 14th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. The car was traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

The deputy stopped the vehicle on Been Road and Hutchinson was the driver, according to the affidavit. The deputy described Hutchinson's eyes as bloodshot and watery and said he smelled a strong odor of intoxicating beverages on Hutchinson's breath.

The deputy did field sobriety tests on Hutchinson and the deputy believed Hutchinson was under the influence of alcohol to such a degree his reactions, motor skills and judgment were substantially altered, according to the affidavit.

Hutchinson was arrested for driving while intoxicated and the deputy searched Hutchinson and found a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance in Hutchinson's right jacket pocket, according to the affidavit. The deputy did a field test on the substance and it was a positive result for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

The deputy found a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun in the car's center console, according to the affidavit.

Hutchinson's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Feb. 21 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

Hutchinson's father, Asa Hutchinson, served as Arkansas' governor from 2015 until this month. The former governor has said he's considering running for president in the 2024 election.