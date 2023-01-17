• Christine Lambrecht, Germany's minister of defense, said she resigned ahead of a U.S.-led meeting of Western allies to coordinate military support for Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base because "the media focus on my person" was distracting from policy decisions.

• Justina Shealer, 37, of Auburn, Pa., was arrested at the Empire State Building in New York and charged with criminal possession of a weapon after the pistol that she was licensed to carry in her home state set off the metal detector, police said.

• Andrey Medvedev, a Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration and his Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes.

• Shane Osborne, 45, of Beech Grove, Ind., had his 9mm pistol seized by police and his arrest for felony child neglect broadcast on the reality TV show "On Patrol: Live," after a boy was captured on a security camera waving the gun and pulling the trigger, police say.

• David Carrick, a 48-year-old London Metropolitan Police officer, admitted sexually assaulting 12 women over a 17-year period, pleading guilty to 49 offenses, including 24 counts of rape and charges that included assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment.

• Molly Sampson, 9, and her 17-year-old sister found a 5-inch tooth that belonged to a now-extinct megalodon shark that lived millions of years ago at Maryland's Calvert Cliffs State Park.

• Wopke Hoekstra, foreign minister in the Netherlands, said he and his German counterpart summoned Iran's ambassadors in their respective countries to protest executions of protesters and British Iranian former defense ministry official Ali Reza Akbari.

• Suzanne Bonamici, a Democratic U.S. representative from Oregon, was hospitalized and recovering at home for "a concussion and laceration to her head," after she and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street, said Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman's spokeswoman.