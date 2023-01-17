KARK reporter Haven Hughes killed in crash

A 22-year-old woman who worked as a reporter for KARK 4 was killed Monday evening in a wreck between a vehicle and a motorcycle she was a passenger on, according to a Tuesday media release from Little Rock police.



Haven Hughes of Little Rock was pronounced dead on the scene after officers located her and Mark Hudson, 34, of Little Rock, lying on the ground near 9400 Stagecoach Road. Hudson, the driver of the motorcycle, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.



The crash happened around 7:25 p.m., police spokesman Mark Edwards said.



The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the 12th Street Police substation where she provided a urine sample for a legally mandated toxicology screen. No criminal charges had been filed Tuesday night, and police were reviewing the incident.



At the city board meeting Tuesday night, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott called for a moment of silence in Hughes’ honor.



Hughes, who was born in Little Rock, joined the news station in August after graduating from Henderson State University, according to a biography on KARK’s website.