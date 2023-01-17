King’s legacy a ‘call to action,’ Sanders tells crowd at MLK Day event at Governor’s Mansion

Reflecting on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that she felt there was no greater calling than "to look for how we can serve others and to lift one another up."

Sanders hosted the annual interfaith prayer breakfast in honor of the civil rights leader at the Governor's Mansion on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event marked the 30th anniversary of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, a state agency, and was the first official event hosted at the mansion since Sanders took office last Tuesday.

"I hope this can be a marker and set the tone for everything we do here over the course of the next eight years here at the Governor's Mansion," Sanders said.

Dozens of Arkansas state officials, community organizers and others gathered for the event in the mansion's Grand Hall. A series of speakers addressed King's legacy and granted awards while attendees were served breakfast.

Among the crowd were U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin and Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge, all of whom Sanders said were longtime attendees of the event.

Griffin offered a prayer at the beginning of the event. Hill and Rutledge read from King's "Six Principles of Nonviolence."

During her remarks, Sanders recalled the 40th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine desegregation crisis when officials including former President Bill Clinton and her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, opened the doors of Little Rock Central High School to the nine black students who were initially denied entry in 1957.

Sanders, who was a student at the school at the time of the anniversary, described the ceremony as "one of the most impactful moments of my entire life" and pointed to the bronze statues memorializing the students on the Capitol's north lawn.

"What an amazing moment for Arkansas to now have those students who were once barred from the schoolhouse memorialized in bronze at our statehouse," she said.

When the statues were unveiled in 2005, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported they were the first known civil rights monument on the grounds of a state capitol.

"I'm thankful for Dr. King's legacy ... and the call to action he left for each of us, not just to let this be a moment where we reflect on the past but a call to action where we step forward in service, " Sanders said.

DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, said Sanders had an incredible vision for the state, especially when it came to education.

"When we spoke I saw an ambitious leader, one who wanted to make Arkansas a better place for children, for my children, for our children of Black, white and Indian descent," he said. "We're going to rally around Governor Sanders. We're going to support her vision."

Sanders has listed education as the top priority of her administration and said she aims to be Arkansas' education governor. During her first week in office, the Republican governor signed nine executive orders, one of which aimed to prohibit indoctrination and critical race theory in schools. Another directed the state's Department of Education to lay the foundations for her proposed overhaul of public education.

Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS plan emphasizes increasing literacy, empowering parents, keeping educators accountable, improving student readiness, expanding access to high-speed internet and enhancing school safety. Sanders has said she hopes lawmakers will bundle all education initiatives into a single bill.

Scarbrough also looked to Sanders, the state's first female governor, as an inspiration for young women.

"In her historic role, Governor Sanders ... is an inspiration not only to my daughter but to women who would like to lead in public service," he said.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is a division of the state Department of Education that aims to promote King's legacy and the principles of nonviolence and equality that King advocated for. Among other outreach efforts, the agency leads donation drives and nonviolence summits.

On Monday, the commission was scheduled to deliver more than 12,000 pounds of food to people in need, said Sharon Ingram, chairperson of the commission.



