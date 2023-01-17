Little Rock city board member seeks measure to object to Central Arkansas Water’s 10-year set of rate hikes

A member of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting Tuesday asked the city attorney to prepare a measure to express the city’s rejection of a rate package approved last week by Central Arkansas Water’s board of commissioners.

Shortly after the start of the city board meeting, Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines requested that an earlier resolution he had sponsored regarding Central Arkansas Water be withdrawn.

Hines’ proposal before the city board on Tuesday would have directed the city’s representatives on the Central Arkansas Water board to vote against any rate increases prior to “a thorough discussion” with Little Rock and North Little Rock’s governing bodies.

In lieu of his earlier resolution, Hines later asked City Attorney Tom Carpenter to prepare a resolution for consideration at an upcoming city board meeting to express the city’s “objection and rejection” of the newly approved rate increase during Little Rock’s 90-day window to opine on it.

