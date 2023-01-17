Little Rock police ID victims in Epernay Circle murder-suicide

The Little Rock Police Department has identified two people found dead Monday night after what authorities called a “domestic incident.”

The bodies of Stacy and Nathan Petty, both 45, were found at 56 Epernay Circle just before 7:30 p.m., Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, said.

Officers were told by emergency communications that the stepmother and dad of the caller were dead downstairs, a news release from the Police Department said Tuesday morning.

Police said Stacy and Nathan were both suffering from gunshot wounds. Nathan’s wound was self-inflicted, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states.