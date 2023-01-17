Sections
Little Rock police ID victims in Epernay Circle murder-suicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:22 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department has identified two people found dead Monday night after what authorities called a “domestic incident.” 

The bodies of Stacy and Nathan Petty, both 45, were found at 56 Epernay Circle just before 7:30 p.m., Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, said. 

Officers were told by emergency communications that the stepmother and dad of the caller were dead downstairs, a news release from the Police Department said Tuesday morning.

Police said Stacy and Nathan were both suffering from gunshot wounds. Nathan’s wound was self-inflicted, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing, the release states.

