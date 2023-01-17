Marion woman found guilty in 2022 shooting death of child

A Marion woman was convicted of murder Friday in relation to the 2022 shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

A jury found Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, guilty of first degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence. She was sentenced by Circuit Judge Randy Philhours to 126 years in prison.

According to a press release from the state prosecuting attorney, the shooting occurred on April 10 near Sherwood Cove in Marion.

Police said several children were playing with splatter ball toy guns and shooting them at each other when Montgomery escalated the situation with actual gun fire.

Montgomery fired a weapon at a car occupied by minors.

The bullet ricocheted off the side of the car and hit Ja’Mayiah Hall in the head.

Hall was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where she later died.

"I am very grateful to the jury who sat through heart breaking testimony for four days," said Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Fonticiella in a release. "The jury’s message is clear – Crittenden County citizens are tired of the violence and demand safe neighborhoods for their children.

"Little Ja’Mayiah Hall was an innocent victim, and we hope this conviction brings some peace to her family.”