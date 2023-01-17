Martin Luther King Jr. Day fosters remembrance, unity in Northwest Arkansas

Demonstrations of peace and unity marked the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday in Northwest Arkansas.

Nonprofits in Fayetteville and Springdale brought people together to honor the late civil rights pioneer.

Hundreds of people gathered at Lot 56 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Razorback Road and marched about a mile north to the Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus. It was the first time in two years the annual march followed by a celebratory vigil on campus took place because of the pandemic.

The march and vigil capped a slate of events organized by the Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council that began Saturday. Cornel West, philosopher and activist, walked in the march with Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, before West spoke at the vigil.

Amaud Mitchell, president of the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge in Fayetteville, said the occasion made him think first and foremost about history. Mitchell attended the march with his 6-year-old daughter, Kimiko, and said the two frequently talk about Black history and social issues. The pair have visited historical places such as Selma, Ala., the site of the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965.

"It's vital for youth to know their history at a young age," Mitchell said. "They need to know what to look forward to and what challenges they may face and how to persevere and be responsible as a youth and an adult."

The movement King stood for is still alive today, Mitchell said. The holiday marks King's birthday and a celebration of his life, but also makes known the trials, tribulations, sacrifice and endurance of the civil rights movement, he said.

"We get a day off from work. But it's a day on," Mitchell said. "You think of it as a day to spend doing something in recognition of history."

Jadyn Fleming, 20, and her sister, Dionna, 16, came with the Dream Keepers youth group of the MLK Council. Jadyn Fleming has since moved from the area and is attending Spelman College in Atlanta, but was active in the group starting in the seventh grade. Dionna Fleming is still with the group.

Jadyn Fleming said she witnessed King's legacy through the work she did with the Dream Keepers, and has continued to be active in social causes at Spelman, a historically Black women's liberal arts college.

"We're still fighting against police brutality, economic gaps and advocacy for workers like children's rights and human rights," Jadyn Fleming said. "I still think there's work to be done, but we've made significant progress. I think we still have a bright future."

Mary Douglas said she grew up in West Memphis, where her parents were active in politics. She said for her, MLK Day is about legacy, and that it's "in her DNA" to show up and push for the causes of equality, unity and community for all nations and all people.

Douglas recalled living as the only Black family for blocks in the neighborhood. She had a neighbor she described as racist who ended up becoming friends with the family, she said. The two families ended up spending time together, and Douglas said she's still friends with the man's son.

"One person can't change a world, but one person can change a neighborhood," she said.

Alice Gachuzo-Colin locked arms with family and friends to lead about 60 marchers from the Springdale Senior Center to the Jones Center. They took the noon hour Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

A Springdale High School drum line accompanied the group on the half-mile walk up Emma Avenue.

This was the city's sixth remembrance of King's birthday, organized by Gachuzo-Colin and her Unity Love Creation group.

A display at The Jones Center featured pictures of King during various speeches and a sound loop of them.

"I decided this year to do it this way because there was only one 'I Have a Dream' speech," Gachuzo-Colin said. "There were so many more powerful speeches. He was a pastor. He was an advocate for the people."

Gachuzo-Colin said the day before King died, he was speaking in Memphis in support of the city's sanitation workers.

"He was not a sanitation worker," she said. "He was fighting for others."

Mary Nimis-Tysk marched with a sign reading "Let justice roll like a river." She said Sunday's service at Bella Vista Presbyterian Church, where she is a member, included a hymn with this verse from the Bible's Book of Amos.

Nimis-Tysk lives in Bella Vista but came to the Springdale observance because it was the closest to her home.

She is realizing the incarceration of many Black people is a "travesty," she said.

Briana Howell, 15, came to the march as part of the Camp War Eagle youth leadership program. Camp War Eagle operates Ozone, its year-round program at The Jones Center. Briana and about 30 other students were able to attend Monday because of the school holiday honoring King.

Briana described herself as a history buff and said she has been reading about King.

"I told my mom, 'People are messed up,'" she said. "Without Dr. King, other people would not have equal rights."

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan (from left) and philosopher Cornel West lead a large group of marchers Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, north on Razorback Road to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. West spoke at a symposium on the university campus as a part of the event. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Members of the Fayetteville High School basketball team join a large group of marchers Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as they march along Stadium Drive to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Laura Gutierrez (from left), Carlson Wakefield and Makenzie Wakefield of Siloam Springs look at a photograph of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Jones Center in Springdale. The Jones Center hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in the form of an art gallery with craft making. “This time I thought it was important to have different aspects of Dr. Kings life represented,” said Alice Gachuzo-Colin, who has organized the event for six years. “Most people when they think of King they think of the ‘I have a dream speech’. His heart is for service so we have those pictures up so people can look at the different things he's done in his life. People can see him in the flesh doing what he is so known for.” Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



