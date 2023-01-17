• Actor Frankie Muniz, who starred in "Malcolm in the Middle," announced that he's competing as a full-time race car driver in the ARCA Menards Series. The ARCA Menards Series is a low-level feeder series for NASCAR -- one that typically features less-experienced drivers -- and will serve as a starting point for Muniz's stock-car career. The 37-year-old Muniz got behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing during a test session Friday at Daytona International Speedway and said, "I wanted this my entire life." His first of 20 scheduled races in 2023 will come Feb. 18 at Daytona. "I want to prove to people that like I'm here to take it seriously," Muniz told reporters. "I'm mad I waited 12 years after my last racing experience to get here." Muniz has long been a racing enthusiast and first started thinking about becoming a professional driver in 2004 after competing in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif. He has also raced in Formula BMW events as well as the Champ Car Atlantic Series. His last full-time season came in 2009. He said he broke his back and an ankle, and had a pin inserted into his hand following a crash. He has raced sporadically since. He expects plenty of "Malcolm in the Middle" jokes during races, so much so that he's considering making T-shirts to sell at events. "I'm going to capitalize on that before someone else does," he said.

• Ivan Wolverton, a former actor in Western films, and his wife survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home plus decades of Arizona movie history. Wolverton says thousands of props, books and artwork were burned Wednesday, along with almost everything he and wife Margery owned. Wolverton, also known as "Red" or "Red Cloud," acted in Western films from the 1980s through the mid-2000s and appeared in the 1993 movie "Tombstone." He's also known for working at the Mescal film set and pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson. Margery Wolverton also worked in Western films during her career. The cause of the blaze hasn't been determined yet. The Wolverton's four children came from across the country to help look for any remaining treasures and figure out what's next for their parents. Only a charred journal and a jewelry box have been salvaged from the fire.