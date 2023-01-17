Nonprofit creditor started for NLR area

Arlo Washington says creating jobs and opportunity have always been his passion.

So, he decided to start People Trust Credit Union with the goal of helping people who other banks and credit unions may have turned away or who are first-time bankers.

"We saw a need and a gap, and wanted to be a solution," said Washington, a barber for 22 years, owner of Washington Barber College and CEO and founder of the nonprofit People Trust Loan Fund.

People Trust Credit Union had its grand opening on Dec. 1 with the goal of serving minority communities in North Little Rock and surrounding areas.

Washington said the credit union prides itself on being a minority-run institution. The credit union, like others around the state, will provide customers with used-auto loans, personal loans, checking and savings accounts, credit cards, Certificates of Deposits, a safety deposit box and more.

Rashanda Smith, branch manager at People Trust, said the credit union's associates are there to educate everyone from first-time users to long-time bankers.

"We're just here to kind of help those people out, give them that financial education, help them to get into a checking account, savings account, teach them how to use it, versus most of the traditional banks don't do that," she said.

Smith said if traditional banks deny customers a loan, they can check with People Trust and get approved.

"You might not always get the size loan that you want at the time, because we do look at income, we're not credit based," she said. "We look at credit score, do the soft polls to see how we can help your credit to go up. But for the most part, we're looking at your income and your bank account. We're looking to see what kind of balances you're keeping. As long as we can get you qualified for some amount, that's how we go because we want to help to build you up."

Washington echoed a similar sentiment. He said the communities the credit union serves may have never had a relationship with a bank due to a lack of a physical location being near where people live or work.

"If you don't have a vehicle, then accessing, or even having an opportunity to build a relationship with a banker, it's few and far between," he said.

The idea for a credit union came to Washington during his experiences with Washington Barber College, which he opened in 2008. The college was able to offer not just pell grants and student loans, but a financial education.

"Most of them that qualify, come from a generational poverty mentality where they don't know the difference between a grant and a loan," Washington said. "It's a mentality that was passed down from generation to generation ... Let's make sure that they understand what their credit score means and what those three numbers mean, and if they don't have those three numbers, how do we establish those three numbers?"

The college started providing students with small-dollar loans while in their program and reported the loans to credit bureaus. Washington noted that by the time students finished a year, they had established a loan with a financial institution and could show they have installment credit on their profile, and students who participated could learn how to manage their finances, budget and save.

America's racial wealth gap, systemic issues and barriers, and the abandonment of traditional banks by the community are all issues Washington said he has faced.

"I have a saying on the coin machine, 'if you take care of the pennies, the dollars will take care of themselves.' We can't totally neglect a population and think that our economy is going to be strong," he said.

"It has to be inclusive. But how do you reach hard-to-penetrate communities? As a financial institution, if I'm a big bank, do I go into the community and knock on doors? Do I make cold calls? Do I do mailers? How do I get people to trust me when they don't trust financial institutions?" he said. "They don't trust the internet because of all the cyber-attacks and hacks, so there's a big barrier and a huge need for a financial institution to be, number one accessible, number two, actively engaged in the development of the community."

Washington wants the community to know that the credit union is advocating for federal, state and local government programs and resources that community members may not have the capacity or certifications to qualify for.

"We're standing in a gap and we are making up a hedge for the community," he said. "We're the voice for the voiceless."