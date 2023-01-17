OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Vandy used dust-up as second-half motivation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sometimes a team's first-half highlights lead to its second-half demise.

Certainly seemed so for the free falling Razorbacks, 1-4 in the SEC losing 97-84 last Saturday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

With 49 seconds left in the first half that Arkansas led, 42-34, Arkansas freshman Anthony Black (with body language some might deem reprimand worthy) stepped over fallen Commodore Quentin Millora-Brown fouling as Black scored.

Vandy guard Ezra Manjon took offense flagrantly shoving Black from behind. Manjon drew two technical fouls and was ejected. Commodores Coach Jerry Stackhouse, incensed Black also wasn't penalized, drew a technical foul.

Arkansas attempted seven consecutive free throws.

The Vandy perceived injustice put wind in the Commodores' second-half sails. Arkansas' brief 10-point second half lead evaporated. A matador defense allowed 63 Vandy second-half points.

The formerly second-half Hogs that started 12-2 overall including rallying down 25-8 to prevail 74-68 for its lone SEC victory, over Missouri at Walton Arena, have consecutively yielded 51 and 63 second-half points. Alabama cracked a 33-33 halftime into an 84-59 blowout at Walton after Arkansas' poor first half triggered a 72-59 loss at Auburn.

Offense rather than defense most cost Arkansas at Auburn and at LSU.

Forgotten as a first-half plus turned second-half minus against Vandy, 7-foot Commodores center Liam Robbins played just 42 first-half seconds because of two quick fouls. No Robbins hindered Vandy's first half.

A game fresh Robbins, 14 points, six rebounds and three shot blocks in the second half, proved more than the Hogs could handle while deadly dribbling guard Tyrin Lawrence and other Commodores hit sprees of threes.

"I thought Robbins was absolutely incredible in the second half," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought he was a dominant force. I thought Lawrence dominated us off the dribble."

Arkansas' defense hasn't mustered the steals that Musselman expected, but was difficult to score upon until these consecutive second-half debacles.

"We didn't play with any defensive intensity at all," Musselman said. "This is a struggling, young ballclub."

No doubt Missouri, rematched with Arkansas Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, seeks revenge on Hogs recently not resembling that comeback crew overcoming Mizzou.

In Musselman the Hogs wield an infinitely better coach guiding them to consecutive NCAA Elite Eights, but those recalling John Pelphrey's 2008-2009 Hogs opening 12-1 nonconference then floundering 2-14 in the SEC may wince sensing a distant nightmare looming uncomfortably closer.

ON TRACK

By their sensational indoor track and field season-opening performances in last Friday's Arkansas Invitational, Coach Chris Bucknam's Razorbacks men and Coach Lance Harter's Razorbacks women should excel at the big Jan. 27-28 Razorback Invitational leading into defending their SEC championships Feb. 24-25 at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

"Our men's team is phenomenal," Harter said. "Our women's team is really good. I think both of us are capable of winning the SEC meet and the National meet."



