Police investigating fatal North Little Rock shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:09 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle in 2019.


North Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a shooting on East Broadway that left one person dead, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Broadway around 3:43 p.m. and located a victim who had been shot at least once. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's next of kin had not yet been notified, so no further identifying information was provided, police said.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. No suspect information was released.


