PREP BASKETBALL: Davidson sets scoring record for Huntsville, Forst dynamic in return from injury for Paris





Huntsville has a new name to add to its storied basketball record books.

He's Mason Davidson, who scored a school record 49 points during Huntsville's 76-67 win in overtime against Shiloh Christian last Friday night. Davidson surpassed the previous single-game scoring record for the Eagles held jointly by David Atkinson and Rick Gurley, who each had 46.

For his effort, Davidson is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Brailey Forst of Paris is the NWADG girls Player of the Week.

Davidson began last week by contributing 11 points when Huntsville placed four players in double figures during a runaway 63-27 victory over Gentry. The 5-foot-10 senior guard then took over Friday when he scored 49 points with the benefit of only one three-point basket. Davidson also contributed 13 rebounds and five assists in the game.

"(Davidson) is a tough, hard-nosed player who fights his way to the basket and has a really good mid-range jumper," Huntsville coach River Gosvener said. "Every bucket he hit, we needed it. He willed us to the win."

The overtime win sets up a huge 4A-1 Conference showdown at home tonight with Farmington, which is 22-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A. Both teams are 6-0 in conference.

Forst displayed plenty of toughness by even suiting up for an important conference game against Charleston on Friday. Forst rolled her ankle in a game against Booneville and was unable to play when Paris began last week with a 43-38 win over Hackett.

"We did a lot of treatment with her to try and get her ready to be out there Friday," Paris coach Jonathan Vire said. "More, for just her presence on the floor."

Forst did more than just show up, much more.

The senior forward turned in a stellar all-around performance with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 steals to lead Paris to a 64-48 victory over Charleston.

"We did not expect her to have a career night like she did," Vire said. "She gutted it out and came up big time for us."

The win provides momentum for Paris (10-10, 4-2) heading into tonight's conference game at Cedarville.

Brailey Forst Paris basketball 2023



6A-West Standings

Team^Conference^Overall

BOYS

Bentonville West^6-0^17-1

Bentonville^5-1^15-3

Springdale^4-1^15-4

Springdale Har-Ber^3-2^11-5

Fort Smith Northside^3-2^12-7

Fayetteville^1-4^11-7

Fort Smith Southside^1-4^5-12

Rogers^0-4^5-10

Rogers Heritage^0-5^4-14

GIRLS

Fort Smith Northside^5-0^12-2

Rogers Heritage^4-1^15-3

Springdale Har-Ber^3-1^9-7

Bentonville^4-2^15-5

Springdale^2-3^11-7

Fayetteville^2-3^9-9

Rogers^1-3^6-11

Fort Smith Southside^1-4^6-12

Bentonville West^1-5^8-11

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

TONIGHT

Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage

Rogers at Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber at Fort Smith Southside

Fort Smith Northside at Bentonville

FRIDAY

Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville

Springdale at Fort Smith Northside

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Rogers Heritage at Rogers



