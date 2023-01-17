Seven people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Richard Zink Jr., 44, of 1907 S. 14th St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Zink was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Christian Harvey, 21, of West Fork was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Harvey was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Rogers

• Olivia Sears, 18, of 1610 S. 17th St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Sears was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jimmie Kellum, 41, of 200 Carroll County 1081 in Eureka Springs was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Kellum was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Mynor Xitumul, 37, of 703 Kay Sue Drive in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Xitumul was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Kevin Guzman, 26, of 623 Marigold Ave. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Guzman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Terry Potter, 65, of 3718 Serene St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Potter was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.