St. Louis RB values time with Smith

Trust in any relationship is vital and University of Arkansas sophomore running back target Jamarion Parker has that with Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

"Me and Coach Smith are real close," Parker said. "We have real good talks. He's a guy I'm willing trust with my college football career."

Parker, 6-0, 185 pounds, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep has 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Colorado, Louisville and others.

Some college coaches might tell prospects what they want to hear, while Smith uses a more upfront approach.

"He keeps everything real," Parker said. "He doesn't sugarcoat nothing. ... He tells me what I need to work on my game."

Parker visited Arkansas in January 2022 and received an offer from Smith a few days later.

"Arkansas was the first school I visited, so that's another reason," said Parker of liking the Hogs.

He plans to visit Smith and Arkansas again on Saturday. Parker will be accompanied by his cousin-teammate and Arkansas sophomore defensive back target Antonio Parker, who visited the Hogs last Saturday.

Their teammate and sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd will also make the trip. Ole Miss, Boston College, Miami of Ohio and Iowa State had offered Jamarion Parker prior to Smith extending an offer.

Smith wasn't pleased the Rebels offered a day before the Hogs.

"He was mad because he said he wanted to be my first SEC offer," Parker said.

Smith's ability to elevate, recruit and develop during his time in Fayetteville has the running back room a major strength for the Razorbacks. He calls his group the G.O.O.N. squad -- Greatness, On the Field, Off the Field, No Excuses.

Parker has picked up nothing but good vibes from Smith during the recruiting process.

"The first time we talked we had a real good conversation," Parker said. "You can know off the vibe someone gives you, if you're going to be close. Like he was going to be real like when we had our first conversation. I knew he was going to be real."

On3.com rates him ta 4-star prospect, the No. 5 running back, No. 40 overall prospect in the nation for the 2025 class in their consensus rankings.

Parker has been elected to play in the 2025 Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Parker a 4-star plus prospect.

"He's one of my 2025 All-Americans," Lemming said. "He plays for one of the best programs in the state. Jamarion has good size, excellent vision, balance and speed. He an play for anyone."

Parker ran a sub-11 seconds in the 100 meters as a freshman last spring and looks to be capable of getting a mid-10 time or better by the time he's a senior.

The trip to Fayetteville this weekend appears to be his only visit planned for the month, but he's looking to visit others this spring.

"In the spring, I'm supposed to go down to Oklahoma, TCU," Parker said. "I'm going to try and get down to Georgia also."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com