Super Quiz: “C” in Geography

Today at 2:04 a.m.

1. Its capital city is Prague.

2. The most populous U.S. state.

3. "PRC."

4. The region bordered by Mexico to the north and Colombia to the south.

5. The largest city on Lake Erie.

6. In the U.S., it is a political subdivision of a state.

7. The southernmost state in the New England region.

8. Zagreb is its capital and largest city.

9. The southernmost country in the world.

ANSWERS:

1. Czech Republic (Czechia)

2. California

3. China (People's Republic of China)

4. Central America

5. Cleveland

6. County

7. Connecticut

8. Croatia

9. Chile

