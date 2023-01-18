15-year-old arrested, faces capital murder charge after December shooting in Little Rock

U.S. marshals on Wednesday arrested a teenager in connection with a December shooting in Little Rock that left a man dead, authorities said.

Tyler Bland, 15, faces a capital murder charge in the Dec. 26, 2022 killing of Noel Marks, 41, at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock, according to a statement. The site, about a quarter-mile west of South University Avenue in Little Rock, is the listed address of Big Country Chateau apartments.

Officers found Marks dead at the scene shortly after 1 p.m. that day. Police named Bland as a suspect three days later in a tweet.

Marks' killing was listed as the 81st homicide in Little Rock in 2022, and the third at that address.