2 hurt after crash involving El Dorado school bus, superintendent says

A crash involving an El Dorado school bus on Tuesday left two people injured, El Dorado School District Superintendent Jim Tucker said.

Tucker said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m.. Only three students were on the bus at the time, according to the superintendent.

"The bus driver was headed north down Smith towards (U.S.) 167 and he was getting ready to turn left on 167 when a black Ford Mustang with no lights on struck the driver's side of the bus," Tucker said.

The students on the bus included an 11th grader, 12th grader and third grader, Tucker said. The high school students made it to class Tuesday, but the third grader did not end up going to school, he said.

One student complained of back pain after the incident and was taken to a doctor, according to Tucker. He said the Mustang driver was also transported via ambulance to a doctor after complaining of chest pains.

"The bus driver was okay, just very, very rattled and upset I'm sure," Tucker said.

The News-Times reached out to the El Dorado Police Department for more details about the crash but did not receive a response by press time on Tuesday.

The bus involved in the wreck was towed from the scene.

"It has to be very, very drivable any time there's a wreck to not tow it, because we want to make sure it's safe. If there's any visible damage we'll have it towed and inspected," Tucker said.

Tucker said bus crashes are uncommon.

"It's very rare for a bus to be in an accident. I think we may have maybe one a year, typically nothing major at all, typically something minor," he said.