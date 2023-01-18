3 people dead, 1 hurt on state’s roads

Three people died and another was injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday and Monday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Henley Dolmon, 41, of Cordova, Tenn., was killed around 4:57 a.m. Saturday when the 2006 Mercedes-Benz he was driving crashed into the front of a 2022 Mack truck on Interstate 55 near West Memphis.

A passenger in the Mack, Cliff Campbell, 51, of Memphis, was injured.

John Ermann, 74, of Fayetteville, was killed around 2:27 p.m. Saturday when the 2014 Honda trike motorcycle he was riding left the road on Arkansas 127 near Huntsville and he overcorrected, causing the trike to spin and overturn.

Ermann, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martha Burgess, 43, of Trumann died around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening, around 30 minutes after she was struck by a 2016 Chrysler while crossing Interstate 555 near Trumann.

State troopers investigating each of the collisions reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.