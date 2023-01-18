90-plus nations express ‘deep concern’ at Israel’s rules for Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS -- More than 90 countries have expressed "deep concern" at Israel's recent punitive measures against the Palestinians, steps taken in response to a U.N. request for the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the Israeli occupation.

In a statement released Monday by the Palestinians, the signatories called for a reversal of the Israeli measures, saying that regardless of their position on the General Assembly's resolution, "we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice."

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen rejected their statement Tuesday.

"Meaningless statements and signatures will not stop us from making the right decisions that will protect our citizens and secure our future," he said.

The 193-member General Assembly voted 87-26 with 53 abstentions Dec. 30 in favor of the resolution to ask the International Court of Justice to intervene in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's new hard-line government responded Jan. 6, approving steps to penalize the Palestinians in retaliation.

The government's Security Cabinet decided to withhold $39 million from the Palestinian Authority and transfer the funds instead to a compensation program for the families of Israeli victims of Palestinian militant attacks.

It also decided to deduct the amount of revenue Israel typically transfers to the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority by a sum equal to the amount paid last year to families of Palestinian prisoners and those killed in the conflict, including militants implicated in attacks against Israelis. The Palestinian leadership describes the payments as necessary social welfare, while Israel says the so-called Martyrs' Fund incentivizes violence.

The Security Cabinet also targeted Palestinian officials directly, saying it would deny benefits to "VIPs who are leading the political and legal war against Israel."

The first Palestinian affected was Foreign Minister Riad Malki who said Jan. 8 he was informed that Israel rescinded his VIP travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel more easily in and out of the occupied West Bank than ordinary Palestinians.

The statement released Monday was signed by representatives of Arab nations and the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation and 37 other countries.

Information for this article was contributed by Isabel DeBre of The Associated Press.