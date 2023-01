Evening Shade, circa 1910: Originally named Shanty, the Sharp County town was renamed in the 1800s for, perhaps, a large grove of shady trees. It was the county seat for 95 years until that honor moved to Ash Flat in 1963. The spring in the center of town was a common feature in 19th-century hamlets. The recent census found 432 residents.

