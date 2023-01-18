Arkansas Tech University plans Spanish-speaking campus tours, beginning Thursday

Arkansas Tech University will provide Spanish-speaking campus tours for prospective students and their families during the spring 2023 semester.

Beginning Thursday, the Spanish-speaking tours will depart from Dr. Robert Charles Brown and Jill Lestage Brown Hall, 105 West O Street in Russellville, at 12:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month through April.

Prospective students with an interest in taking a Spanish-speaking tour of ATU may register at https://bit.ly/3XCAeTD.

ATU's daily campus tour schedule for prospective students and their families in English is each Monday-Friday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Registration for an ATU campus tour during the spring 2023 semester is available at https://bit.ly/3GNSgeX.

More information is available by e-mailing visit@atu.edu, calling (479) 968-0343 or sending a text to (479) 888-4117.