State capitol briefs

Ban would target certain boycotters

Sen. Ricky Hill, R-Cabot, on Tuesday introduced a bill aimed at prohibiting state or local government entities from contracting with entities that boycott energy, fossil fuel, firearms and ammunition industries.

Under Senate Bill 62, a public entity would be barred from entering into a contract with a company to acquire or dispose of services, supplies, information technology or construction unless the contract includes a written certification that the person or company is not currently engaged in and agrees for the duration of the contract not to engage in a boycott of energy, fossil fuel, firearms and ammunition industries, or engage in a boycott of energy, fossil fuel, firearms and ammunition industries.

A company would not include a financial services provider as defined under Arkansas Code Annotated 4-88-201 (5).

This section wouldn't apply to a company that fails to meet the requirements, but offers to provide the goods or services for at least 20% less than the lowest certifying business or contracts with a total potential value of less than $1,000.

A company's statement that it is participating in boycotts of energy, fossil fuel, firearms and ammunition industries or that it has taken boycott action at the request, in compliance with, or in furtherance of calls for a boycott can be considered by the Office of State Procurement under the bill as a type of evidence, among others, that a company is participating in a boycott of energy, fossil fuel, firearms and ammunition industries.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate's expense measure gets OK

The House on Tuesday approved an appropriation for the Senate's expenses in the 94th General Assembly for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The House voted 92-0 to send Senate Bill 1 to the governor's office.

The bill appropriates $675,000 for mileage allowance, per diem, maintenance and general operations and other expenses, $650,000 for employees' salaries and $75,000 for employer matching funds.

-- Will Langhorne

Bill aims at firms on internet access

Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, on Tuesday filed a bill that would make a commercial entity that knowingly and intentionally publishes or distributes material that may be harmful to minors on the internet from a website that contains a substantial portion of material that may be harmful to minors, liable if the commercial entity fails to perform reasonable age verification to verify the age of the individual attempting to access the material.

If a commercial entity or third party performs a reasonable age verification, the commercial entity shall not retain any identifying information of the individual after access to the material has been granted under Senate Bill 66.

A commercial entity that violates this provision is liable to an individual for damages resulting from a minor accessing material that is harmful to minors, including court costs and reasonable attorney's fees as ordered by the court under the bill.

A commercial entity found to have knowingly retained identifying information of an individual after access to the material has been granted is liable to the individual for damages resulting from retaining the identifying information, including court costs and reasonable attorney fees as ordered by the court.

A section of the bill would not apply to a news or public interest broadcast, website video, report or event, or affect the rights of a news-gathering organization.

Material harmful to minors would include any material the average person, applying contemporary community standards, would find, taking the material as a whole and with respect to minors, is designed to appeal to or is designed to pander to prurient interest under the bill.

Dees said the bill would provide protection for minors, making it more difficult for underage folks to access harmful material online and would provide some liability to providers that make that information too easy to access. He said the bill is patterned after a similar measure passed in Louisiana.

-- Michael R. Wickline