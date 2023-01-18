Bank’s 4Q expenses exceed predictions

The Goldman Sachs Group posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter compensation costs of $3.8 billion were 16% higher than in the same period last year, though that gauge dropped on a full-year basis, the company reported Tuesday. That indicates the bank's leadership was too conservative with its set-aside for pay in the first nine months of 2022. Managers will still have to deliver a tough bonus message to its bankers and traders this week.

The investment-banking giant has also poured billions of dollars into its retail effort, which includes the Apple Card and specialty-lending platform GreenSky. That operation, which posted revenue of $513 million for the quarter, has reported $3.8 billion in pretax losses over the past three years, the company said.

"Revenue fell short, expenses (comp ratio and otherwise) and credit costs were both higher -- this is not a great combination," Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note. "The question is how much the expense overrun and reserve build pave the way forward amidst Goldman's 'realignment'."

Operating expenses were $8.09 billion for the fourth quarter, 11% higher than a year earlier and 5% higher than the previous quarter. Revenue for the period was $10.6 billion, a 16% drop from a year earlier.

"Widely expected to be awful, Goldman Sachs's Q4 results were even more miserable than anticipated," Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, said in a note. "The real problem lies in the fact that operating expenses shot up 11%, while revenues tumbled. This strongly suggests more cost cutting and layoffs are going to come."

The bank's return-on-equity for the year dropped to 10.2%, falling below the 14% to 16% target it set for itself earlier in 2022.

Goldman's asset- and wealth-management business had revenue of $13.4 billion for the year, down 39% from a year earlier. The decrease was driven by a major slide in revenue from equity investments. In 2021, that part of the business had about $9 billion in gains compared with $610 million in 2022.

Revenue from the trading operation totaled $4.76 billion compared with predictions for $4.5 billion, driven by the fixed-income desk. The gains helped counter the industry's deal-making slump.

"Against a challenging economic backdrop, we delivered double-digit returns for our shareholders in 2022," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement Tuesday. "Our clear, near-term focus is realizing the benefits of our strategic realignment, which will strengthen our core businesses, scale our growth platforms and improve efficiency."

The industrywide slowdown and threat of a recession later this year pushed the bank's leaders to cut as many as 3,200 jobs last week. Goldman said its investment-banking fees backlog "decreased significantly" from a year earlier.