Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank’s 4Q expenses exceed predictions

Goldman Sachs’ $3.8B compensation tab tops year-ago’s total by 16% by Sridhar Natarajan Bloomberg News (WPNS) | Today at 2:19 a.m.
FILE - The logo for Goldman Sachs appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Goldman Sachs reports earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Goldman Sachs Group posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter compensation costs of $3.8 billion were 16% higher than in the same period last year, though that gauge dropped on a full-year basis, the company reported Tuesday. That indicates the bank's leadership was too conservative with its set-aside for pay in the first nine months of 2022. Managers will still have to deliver a tough bonus message to its bankers and traders this week.

The investment-banking giant has also poured billions of dollars into its retail effort, which includes the Apple Card and specialty-lending platform GreenSky. That operation, which posted revenue of $513 million for the quarter, has reported $3.8 billion in pretax losses over the past three years, the company said.

"Revenue fell short, expenses (comp ratio and otherwise) and credit costs were both higher -- this is not a great combination," Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note. "The question is how much the expense overrun and reserve build pave the way forward amidst Goldman's 'realignment'."

Operating expenses were $8.09 billion for the fourth quarter, 11% higher than a year earlier and 5% higher than the previous quarter. Revenue for the period was $10.6 billion, a 16% drop from a year earlier.

"Widely expected to be awful, Goldman Sachs's Q4 results were even more miserable than anticipated," Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas, said in a note. "The real problem lies in the fact that operating expenses shot up 11%, while revenues tumbled. This strongly suggests more cost cutting and layoffs are going to come."

The bank's return-on-equity for the year dropped to 10.2%, falling below the 14% to 16% target it set for itself earlier in 2022.

Goldman's asset- and wealth-management business had revenue of $13.4 billion for the year, down 39% from a year earlier. The decrease was driven by a major slide in revenue from equity investments. In 2021, that part of the business had about $9 billion in gains compared with $610 million in 2022.

Revenue from the trading operation totaled $4.76 billion compared with predictions for $4.5 billion, driven by the fixed-income desk. The gains helped counter the industry's deal-making slump.

"Against a challenging economic backdrop, we delivered double-digit returns for our shareholders in 2022," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement Tuesday. "Our clear, near-term focus is realizing the benefits of our strategic realignment, which will strengthen our core businesses, scale our growth platforms and improve efficiency."

The industrywide slowdown and threat of a recession later this year pushed the bank's leaders to cut as many as 3,200 jobs last week. Goldman said its investment-banking fees backlog "decreased significantly" from a year earlier.

Print Headline: Bank’s 4Q expenses exceed predictions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT