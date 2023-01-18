Barnett didn't understand 'big city' ways when he entered Capitol on Jan. 6, attorney says

WASHINGTON — Richard “Bigo” Barnett is “a crazy man from Arkansas who got pushed into the Capitol and put his feet up on a desk,” his attorney said in federal court on Wednesday.

Joseph D. McBride, one of Barnett’s attorneys, delivered his opening statement in Barnett’s U.S. Capitol riot trial, which began Jan. 9. The government finished presenting its 12 witnesses on Wednesday afternoon.

Everybody has a crazy uncle or family member, McBride told the jury.

“They have a complete disregard for social norms,” McBride said. “Now you take your crazy uncle and you drop him off in the hills of western Arkansas. You exchange the cultural norms of Washington, D.C., for the cultural norms of rural Arkansas, and you get Bigo Barnett.”

McBride said the evidence will show that “life in Arkansas is completely different from life in the big city” and that Barnett “was running around like he was in Arkansas.”

Barnett, 62, of Gravette faces eight charges in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He faces enhanced charges alleging that he entered the Capitol with a dangerous weapon — a stun gun, which he purchased at a Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot.

Barnett got worldwide attention after he posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Barnett is expected to take the stand on Thursday. His attorneys told the judge that Barnett’s testimony will probably take two hours.