Benton police ID driver in fatal crash

The Benton Police Department announced Tuesday night that it has identified the driver and car involved in an accident that killed a 13-year-old boy on Sunday.

Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, was named as the driver in a news release.

Police said Speed spoke with authorities regarding the crash, and investigators were able to confirm the car's involvement.

Once detectives complete their investigation, they will turn over the case file to prosecutors for a recommendation on charges, according to the release.

The investigation began Sunday after the victim was found dead near South Service Road.

Officers responded to the 19000 block of South Service Road around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive child.

Police found the boy dead at the scene and suspected he was the victim of a hit-and-run that occurred earlier that morning, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The release didn't name the boy.

The evidence suggested a black Nissan Pathfinder with damage on the passenger side was involved in the accident, police said.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division took charge of the ongoing investigation, the release said.