Body matching description of missing man located in Barling, police chief says

BARLING -- River Valley authorities found a body Wednesday that may be that of a man who was reported missing Monday.

Bryan Fuller, Barling police chief, said a body matching the description of Riley Beneux, 26, was found in a wooded area off P Street east of Arkansas 59 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The body was located south of Springhill Park, where Beneux's truck had been found earlier in the search.

The body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification, as well as to determine a cause of death, according to Fuller.

A post on the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Tuesday announcing a search was underway said Beneux told his family he was going to a gym around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He hadn't been heard from since. Beneux was last seen wearing dark khaki pants, an orange windbreaker, a blue beanie and hiking boots.

The Sheriff's Office reported via Facebook on Wednesday that search and rescue teams from Sebastian, Crawford and Logan counties, including two drone teams, wildlife officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Barling Police Department, deputies and others were still searching the wooded area and Arkansas River near Lock and Dam 13 at Spring Hill Park.